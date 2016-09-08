Bulandshahr gangrape case: SC lifts stay on CBI probe

The apex court had in August stayed the CBI probe until the issue of transfer of trail is decided. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Thursday lifted its order staying the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Bulandshahr gangrape case. The apex court modified its order after the investigative agency, on Tuesday, moved to the court asking to vacate its stay on the ongoing probe.

The apex court had in August stayed the CBI probe until the issue of transfer of trail is decided. The Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan over the Bulandshahr rape victims’ plea seeking a transfer of the case out of the state. Khan had earlier hinted at a political conspiracy behind the gang-rape of the mother-daughter duo in Bulandshahr.

The incident took place earlier on the intervening night of 29-30 July when a 35-year-old woman and her daughter were allegedly gang-raped by a group of robbers in Bulandshahr district. The victims were on their way from Noida to Shahjahanpur with the other family members when their vehicle was stopped near a cycle repairing shop in Dostpur village on NH-9, which connects Noida and Bulandshahr.