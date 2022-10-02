At least one dead as four-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai

One person was killed after a portion of a residential four-storey building collapsed at Bonkode village in Kopar Khairane area of Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai, PTI reported.

The incident took place on Saturday night, in the 25-year-old ‘Vaishnavi Apartment’ building which housed 20 flats, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav said.

During the clearing of debris, the body of a man, identified as Priyavart Sarveshwar Dutt, was found on Sunday morning, an official said. It is unclear as of the moment if other people are trapped under the rubble.

Fire tenders and disaster management team members rushed to the spot after receiving information, and began relief and rescue operations.

The work of clearing the debris is still underway.

Jadhav was earlier quoted saying by ANI, “About 32 people staying there had come out before the collapse. The remaining 8 people were coming out of the building when it collapsed. They were evacuated immediately. Our team is engaged in the rescue work, investigating underway.”

Earlier, in June, one person had died and seven had sustained serious injuries after ceiling slabs of apartments at Jimmy Park, an eight-storey housing society in Sector 17 in Nerul, had collapsed.

Ceiling slabs from the sixth floor to the ground floor collapsed in the building, PTI had reported.