A three-storey residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district tonight, police said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

Three persons have been taken out of the debris so far, police said.

It cannot be immediately known whether more people are trapped under the debris of the building located in Rasoolabagh Khadipar area of the powerloom town.

Personnel of fire, police and disaster management authority have reached the spot.