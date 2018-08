Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, rescue works are on.

10 people are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Ahmedabad’s Odhav area. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Rescue works are on.

A number of building collapse cases have taken place recently. Buildings collapses have occurred in the cities of Greater Noida, Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Lucknow, Kolkata, Ghaziabad and Mumbai.

Heavy loss of life and property has occurred in these incidents.

