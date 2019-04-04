Building a brighter, better India – Here is how

The drastic decrease in child marriage, from 47 per cent to 27 per cent from 2006 to 2016, demonstrate that change is possible in one generation. (Photo source: Unicef)

By Harivansh Narayan Singh

India has had a long tradition of social reform movements driven by enlightened social and religious leaders and by the people themselves. Leaders like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Dayanand Saraswati and Mahatma Gandhi mobilized all sections of the society in the fight against barbaric practices such as Sati, child marriage, female foeticide, dowry, drug addiction and untouchability among others. Eradicating these evils was integral to their vision of a developed, progressive and strong India. These efforts have been critical to the progress India has made in the decades after Independence. The economy has grown at an average of 7 per cent; young girls today have better education than their mothers; there’s been a significant drop in maternal and infant mortality as well as fertility rates. There has also been a dramatic reduction in child marriage. In 1970, 3 out of 4 women would get married before 18, now it’s one out of 4.

With the many positive changes, strong individual- or public-led social movements, unfortunately, appear to have lost their momentum and appeal. At the same time, social evils persist and continue to claim the present and future of millions of vulnerable people, especially women and children. Even today, 1.5 million girl children get married in our country every year; sexual violence against girls is rampant, including harassments in the public space severely restraining their safe mobility and thus opportunities; nearly 6 million children are out of school; 11 per cent (32,000) of global maternal deaths annually occur in India; and women’s participation in paid jobs has been decreasing in the country. In the absence of fervent social revolutions to address these issues, our governments must fill in the gap and take the forefront in addressing these harmful beliefs and actions. A lot is being done but a lot more remains to be done, by everyone of us, to see large scale impact and social change.

We, as a country, must not tolerate, practice or propagate negative behaviours for India’s socio-economic and human development. Child marriage is one such deep-rooted social norm and a glaring evidence of widespread gender inequality, the lesser value of girls compared to boys. Estimates suggest that India is home to the largest number of child brides in the world (nearly 223 million girls married before 18 years) accounting for a third of the global total. Majority of India’s child brides live in poor households, have less education and reside in rural areas and give birth before they complete adolescence. Ending child marriage is a critical indicator of child and adolescent’s rights and well-being; evidence that every child has a childhood.

The drastic decrease in child marriage, from 47 per cent to 27 per cent from 2006 to 2016, demonstrate that change is possible in one generation. Adolescents and young people, themselves, have been key transformational agents in this journey, taking charge and shaping of their future. We need to recognize positive changes and acknowledge the brave people who are making India better every day. They need our unconditional support for their good actions to grow and multiply.

Why focus on child marriage? Ending child marriage, by focusing on the second decade of life in both girls and boys, provides us a critical opportunity to address multiple deprivations. Child marriage leads to higher risk of maternal and new-borns death. Babies born from an adolescent mother are also at an increased risk of stunting in early childhood. This further causes cognitive and physical deficit in young children and reduces the productivity of our future human capital. Nearly 56 per cent of girls married below 18 years live in rural areas, belong to the poorest households and have no education. In comparison, only 9 per cent of girls with higher education in rural areas, despite being in the poorest households, are married before 18 years.

Evidence shows us that critical game changers to enhance the potential of children and adolescents are preventing child marriage, completion of education, skill development and their participation as responsible citizens. Compared to the progress of the last decade, substantial acceleration– about four times faster – will be required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of eliminating child marriage by 2030.This year as the world celebrates the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, child rights can only be fully realized when all political leaders, governments and citizens uphold their child rights duties.

The cost of inaction is high when people like us – political leaders, citizens, teachers and parents – don’t listen to the aspirations of young people. There is a risk of seeing a generation of disillusioned adolescents, and future voters, who feel left behind. By now, we know from so many countries around the world the harmful effects of a disenchanted generation on social harmony and political stability.

The question for us, then, is: How can the dividends of India’s strong economic growth be put to the service of adolescent girls and boys?

This is what we can do. First, as political leaders from across parties, we should look at our constituencies and make a firm commitment to end child marriage. We tend to believe that the problem does not exist in our state, and that it’s a problem with others. Even in states with the best socio-economic indicators, you’ll find pockets of child marriage and teenage pregnancies. We must make clear our political commitment to end child marriage and translate it into action through appropriate allocation of resources, including through direct cash transfer that enable girls to stay in school and learn. We need to ensure that there are accountability mechanisms at state, district and community level to ensure protection of adolescent girls and boys are functioning and accessible. Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, Child Protection Committees, Community Vigilance Committees, Self Help Groups, and other community led child protection mechanisms can play a critical role in prevention as well raising awareness. We also need to enable convergence between different national flagship schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Scheme for Adolescent Girls and state specific conditional cash transfer programmes to not only encourage our girls to study but also creating an enabling environment that values girls and women.

Second, we have to carefully look at how we keep girls in education, training and, more important, learning. Experience from work in different states across India shows the need for successful transition to adulthood, from completion of secondary school, acquisition of marketable skills and exercising agency in life choices. However, the availability of schools or skilling programmes alone is not enough. We must address the barriers girls face such as safe mobility, adequate sanitation facilities especially during menstruation, access to information, and, even more complex, the destructive low expectations some parents have about their daughters when compared to their sons. State governments must ensure implementation of cycle schemes and provision of bus passes to girls and boys, access to sanitary napkins in schools as well as information on menstrual hygiene management and accessible vocational training centres that provide 21st century market-oriented skills to girls and boys. Both the Central and the State governments are implementing good schemes for eradicating social evils like child marriages for bringing them to the national mainstream. What is needed is to ensure greater cooperation and coordination amongst the States and between the Centre and the States with a view to making it as a movement at the national level.

Third, we must change mind-sets, starting from our own, and generate better opportunities for adolescents. We have excellent legislation in India prohibiting marriage of girls below 18 and boys below 21 and protecting them from any form of abuse. Law enforcement alone is not a solution. We need to create more dialogue with adolescent girls and boys, parents, especially fathers, community elders and leaders, on social norms that inhibit the agency and voice of girls, value of girl child in the society, break myths & gender stereotypes and provide opportunities for young girls and boys to make informed choices

I have heard parents express fear of their daughters eloping or being sexually assaulted on their way to school. Getting their daughters married or not pursing secondary education, then, is perceived as a protection measure, linked to family honour. For other parents, the ‘marriage market’ with all its dowry rules is a key determinant. Many parents are not aware of, or cannot find, better alternatives for their daughters. What we need is to have open discussions with parents, influencers and communities, and propose concrete alternatives to them.

I am convinced that we can eliminate child marriage in less than a generation. This should be the task of all citizens who love their country and who know a better India cannot leave children, especially girls, behind.

(The author is Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha. Views expressed are his personal.)