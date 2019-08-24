Build Sita’s statue alongside Ram’s in Ayodhya: Karan Singh tells UP CM Adityanath

Congress leader Karan Singh has asked UP CM Adityanath to build Sita’s statue alongside Ram’s in Ayodhya.

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh has suggested to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath building twin statues of Lord Ram and Mata Sita on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya. In a letter to Adityanath, Singh said that there is a tendency to forget Sita and focus only on Lord Ram. He said that building Sita’s statue alongside one of Ram will be in line with the long-pending justice to the “noble lady”.

Sita, he said, faced greater struggle than her husband Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. To have Sita’s statue alongside Ram’s in Ayodhya, Singh suggested even reducing the statute of Maryadapurushotam to half.

“Instead of constructing one very tall statue of Sri Ram, you should halve the height and make twin statues of Sri Ram and Sita ji. After all these centuries, let Ayodhya, at last, do justice to the memory of this great and noble lady,” he said.

Earlier in July, Uttar Pradesh CM had proposed to build the country’s tallest statue, 251-metre, of Lord Ram on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya. The structure would consist of a statue, umbrella overhead and pedestal.

Singh, who is the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Jammu and Kashmir, also recalled the greater struggle faced by Sita. He said that there seems to be a recent tendency to forget Sita ji altogether and concentrate only on Sri Ram.

“This will be adding another injustice to what this noble lady suffered in her own lifetime,” he said.