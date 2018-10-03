‘Bug’ bites Twitter bio of Congress social media head Divya Spandana triggering rumours of her resignation

Twitter had a field day on Wednesday as Congress Social media cell head Divya Spandana (Ramya) flip-flopped on the micro-blogging site, first deleting her bio which had her designation with the party, and later reposting it.
Rumors started floating on Social media that she resigned from the position. Reports claimed that she is expected to get some other post in the party.
Talking to a TV channel, Ramya denied the reports and said that she is only taking leave for some time. On her deleted bio she was reported as saying that it was because of a bug in her profile. She then reposted her bio on Twitter with same description and designation.
Divya Spandana is known for her fierce posts criticizing the BJP and cornering government over alleged failures of its schemes. She is highly active on Twitter but had no post in last 3-4 days. Her silence on Twitter did not go unnoticed and people started questioning it.
She is facing a sedition case for posting a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the post, she used unparliamentary word for the PM.
Ramya is a former Member of Parliament and also an award-winning actor. Her political debut was in 2013 when she won a by-election from Mandya Lok Sabha seat.