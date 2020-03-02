Budget Session resumes on a fiery note as Congress raises pitch seeking Amit Shah’s resignation, both Houses adjourned

The session resumed today and will continue till April 3. (ANI photo)

The second leg of the Budget Session resumed on a fiery note today with the Opposition cornering the government over recent incidents of violence and communal riots over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi. Congress leaders, led by former party president Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protested in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi violence.

Rajya Sabha witnessed ruckus as soon as proceedings began with the Opposition leaders slamming the government over its handling of the violent incidents in the capital which have led to the loss of at least 44 lives. Proceedings in the Upper House were stalled amid protests by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders. The Lok Sabha witnessed similar scenes and proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM in both Houses of Parliament.

This is the second part of the Budget Session which began on January 31 and ended on February 11. The session resumed today and will continue till April 3.

The violence in Delhi over CAA is set to dominate the proceedings in the second leg of the Budget Session. The Opposition parties have made it clear that they are unwilling to cut the Centre any slack over the recent happenings. The Centre, which has blamed the Opposition of spreading falsehoods and instigating riots, is all set to be cornered by an aggressive Opposition which is set to pressure the government over its demand seeking Amit Shah’s resignation as Home Minister.

The Delhi Police, which falls under the ambit of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has come in for severe criticism from Opposition parties and activists over its inaction in controlling the violence that escalated in the last week of February.

As per the official record, 44 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in north-east Delhi on February 24.

Demanding a discussion on the matter, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have already submitted Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress is also likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament.