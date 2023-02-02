Budget Session: Opposition demands probe into Hindenburg report, Parliament adjourned

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were on Thursday adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by Opposition members demanding a high-level probe into allegations against Gautam Adani’s companies in a report by New York-based Hindenburg research.

Opposition members rushed to the Well raising slogans as soon as Speaker Om Birla welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Zambia and started Question Hour. Birla objected to the noisy scenes and asked the members not to make any claims.

As sloganeering continued, the Lok Sabha was adjourned by the Speaker till 2 PM.