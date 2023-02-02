scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide

Budget Session: Opposition demands probe into Hindenburg report, Parliament adjourned

Opposition members have demanded answers from the government over several issues.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Budget Session: Opposition demands probe into Hindenburg report, Parliament adjourned
Parliament House ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Lok Sabha and  Rajya Sabha were on Thursday adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by Opposition members demanding a high-level probe into allegations against Gautam Adani’s companies in a report by New York-based Hindenburg research.

Opposition members rushed to the Well raising slogans as soon as Speaker Om Birla welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Zambia and started Question Hour. Birla objected to the noisy scenes and asked the members not to make any claims.

Also Read

As sloganeering continued, the Lok Sabha was adjourned by the Speaker till 2 PM. 

Also Read
More Stories on
Budget Session

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 11:41 IST