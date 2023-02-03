Budget Session: Adani row rocks Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned 

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM and the Rajya Sabha till 2:30 PM soon after proceedings began amid protests by Opposition members demanding Joint Parliamentary Probe (JPC) probe or a Supreme Court-monitored committee investigation into the Adani Group companies in wake of the issues raised by Hindenburg research.

On Friday morning, at least 16 Opposition parties, including the Congress, met to coordinate their strategy in Parliament and decided to step up their attack on the government on the Adani controversy.

Among the 16 parties whose leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge include the Congress, DMK, SP, AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena, RJD, JDU, CPIM, CPI, NCP, NC, IUML, Kerala Congress (Jose Mani), KC (Thomas), and the RSP.

The meeting came a day after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Thursday till 11 AM Friday amid noisy scenes with opposition members demanding a discussion on the Adani row.