Budget Session: Key takeaways from President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to joint session of Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind today addressed a joint session of the Parliament a day ahead of the presentation of the Budget. In his address ahead of the beginning of the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament, Kovind underlined the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and also listed out various steps it has taken. Kovind said that the government was working hard to fulfil the aspirations of all sections of the society, adding that the government was working towards its goal for ‘New India’, and offering hope to citizens of the country.

Kovind said that the government was trying to pass the Triple Talaq bill to empower the Muslim women of the country so as to make them live without any kind of fear. “The country was going through times of uncertainty before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and after the polls, my government resolved to make a New India,” the President said.

The President also highlighted a number of flagship schemes initiated by the Modi government, including Swachh Bharat initiative and the Saubhagya scheme. Kovind added that over 21 crore families benefitted from PM’s life insurance scheme and as many as 21 crore poor people have been covered under it. He also described the year as significant as the country is observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Top takeaways from the President’s address:

*Citizenship Amendment Bill will make it easier to provide Indian citizenship to those who had to take refuge in India after facing oppression somewhere else. They were not at fault, they were victims of situations like that.

*From day one, the mission of my Government was to improve the lives of our citizens, to eradicate their difficulties owing to poor governance, and to make sure that the benefit of public services reaches the lowest strata of society.

*Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, more than 9 crore toilets have been constructed. It is the outcome of this mass movement that coverage of rural sanitation, which was less than 40 per cent in 2014, has increased to 98 per cent.

*Compromising with security needs is not in the interest of present & future of the country. New deals in last year, purchase of defence equipment raised the morale of defence. After decades, Indian Air Force will use ultramodern Rafale aircraft in coming months&strengthen itself.

*Under Jan Dhan Yojana, 34 crore people have opened a bank account & almost every family in the country is connected to the banking system. According to an international agency, 55% of the total bank accounts opened between 2014-2017 were opened in India itself.

* The country was going through a phase of uncertainty before the election (2014). After the election, my govt took up the initiative to form a ‘New India.’

*Glad that our country is following the dreams of Gandhiji to build an inclusive society based on ethics and principles. Our nation is moving ahead guided by the ideals of social & economic justice as enshrined in the Constitution by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

*My Govt has provided more than 6 crore cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana. There were only 12 crore gas connections in the country in 2014. In the last four and a half years, 13 crore families have been provided with gas connections.

*People filing IT returns have doubled from 3.8 crores to 6.8 crores in this government.

*IAF will soon include ultra modern Rafale aircraft in its fleet to strengthen its capabilities: President in address to Parliament.