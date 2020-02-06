Budget Session: Interrupted mid-speech, PM Modi ‘thanks’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for promoting ‘Fit India’ movement

PM Narendra Modi today took a swipe at Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a swipe at Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during his address to the Lok Sabha and thanked him for promoting the Centre’s ‘Fit India’ movement. Speaking in the Lower House while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address to a joint session of the Parliament, PM Modi said that he is reminded of party MP Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, who initiated the Fit India movement whenever he sees Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Prime Minister’s jibe at the Congress leader in the House came after Chowdhury’s repeated disruptions since the beginning of his speech. As soon as the PM rose to address the Lok Sabha, Congress members began to raise slogans of “Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe (Long live Mahatma Gandhi)”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: When I see & hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju ji, Adhir ji promotes the ‘Fit India Movement’ launched by Rijiju ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches. pic.twitter.com/WaX7mCkhtj — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020



As the slogans continued and the PM waited, Chowdhury stood up and remarked, “Yeh to abhi trailer hai (this is just the trailer)”. The PM shot back, saying, “Aapke liye Mahatma Gandhi trailer ho sakte hain, humare liye Gandhi ji zindagi hain (Mahatma Gandhi may be a trailer to you, for us he Gandhi ji is our life).”

As the PM began his speech, Chowdhury interrupted him again when he targetted the Congress’ mindset and said that the government would have achieved little had it continued with the same mindset. As Chowdhury rose to protest, PM Modi said, “When I see and hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju ji, Adhir ji promotes the ‘Fit India Movement’ launched by Rijiju ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches.”

The PM’s remark evoked from the Treasury as well as Opposition benches. Chowdhury seated himself and the Prime Minister continued his speech.