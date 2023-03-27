Budget Session 2023: Parliament approves Budget for 2023-24 amid din

Parliament on Monday approved the Union Budget for 2023-24 with the Lok Sabha clearing the Finance Bill as amended by the Rajya Sabha, amid continuous uproar by the Opposition over the Adani issue.

The amendment to the Finance Bill 2023, which sought to correct an error with regard to the tax rate on Securities Transaction Tax (STT), was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The passage of the Finance Bill completes the budgetary exercise for 2023-24.

Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day after the passage of the Finance Bill.