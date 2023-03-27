scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Budget Session 2023: Parliament approves Budget for 2023-24 amid din

The amendment to the Finance Bill 2023, which sought to correct an error with regard to the tax rate on Securities Transaction Tax (STT), was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Written by PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File)

 Parliament on Monday approved the Union Budget for 2023-24 with the Lok Sabha clearing the Finance Bill as amended by the Rajya Sabha, amid continuous uproar by the Opposition over the Adani issue.

The amendment to the Finance Bill 2023, which sought to correct an error with regard to the tax rate on Securities Transaction Tax (STT), was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also Read

The passage of the Finance Bill completes the budgetary exercise for 2023-24.

Also Read

Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day after the passage of the Finance Bill.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-03-2023 at 16:50 IST

Stock Market