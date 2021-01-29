Parliament Live: Budget Session 2021 kicks off today with President’s address; Ram Nath Kovind to lay down government’s vision

Parliament LIVE: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that 16 opposition parties have jointly decided to boycott the President Ram Nath Kovind's Budget Session address. (PIB)

President’s Address Live: The Budget Session of Parliament starts today with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. The session is being held in two parts this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. As per tradition, the President addresses the joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget Session every year. Last year as well, President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the joint sitting of Parliament from the Central Hall. The President’s speech generally highlights the government’s plan and policy vision for the next financial year. The president’s speech also highlights the work carried out by the government in past years.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that 16 opposition parties have jointly decided to boycott the president’s address over the manner in which the three farm laws were passed. They have also demanded an independent probe into the Centre’s role in the violence that shook the national capital during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day.

The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to conclude on February 15 while the second part will commence on March 8. It is expected to end on April 8. Given the COVID-19 outbreak, Parliament will sit in two shifts. Morning session is dedicated to Rajya Sabha while Lok Sabha will sit in the evening. The operating hours for Rajya Sabha will be from 9 am to 2 pm. On the other hand, Lok Sabha will function from 4pm to 8pm.

Read More