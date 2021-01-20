Budget Session 2021 Fact Sheet: From COVID test for MPs to schedule, all you need to know

Budget Session: The operating hours for Rajya Sabha will be from 9 am to 2 pm. On the other hand, Lok Sabha will function from 4pm to 8pm. (Image: Twitter)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced the schedule for Budget Session of Parliament. Notably, the Winter Session of Parliament was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even the Monsoon Session had a delayed start and early culmination due to the pandemic. The Monsoon Session had begun on September 14 and concluded on September 23, eight days ahead of its schedule.

Since the Budget Session is here and Parliament is going to meet after a break of three-months, here are key details announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the Budget Session:

* The Budget session of Parliament will be held in two parts starting from January 29.

* The first part is scheduled to conclude on February 15 while the second part will commence on March 8. It is expected to end on April 8.

* Given the COVID-19, Parliament will sit in two shifts. Morning session is dedicated to Rajya Sabha while Lok Sabha will be held in the evening.

* The operating hours for Rajya Sabha will be from 9 am to 2 pm. On the other hand, Lok Sabha will function from 4pm to 8pm.

* The Question Hour will be allowed during the Budget Session for an hour.

* During the session, all the normal procedures including Question Hour, Zero Hour and discussion under Rule 377 will be carried out.

* MPs will have to undergo RT-PCR test before the start of the session.

* Elaborate arrangements have been made at the Parliament House for conducting RT-PCR tests on January 27-28.

* Food served in Parliament canteens for MPs and others will become costlier as a subsidy given for it has been stopped. The move is expected to save around Rs 8 crore per year.

* India Tourism Development Corporation will now be responsible for running the Parliament canteen. Earlier, Northern Railways used to run the canteens.