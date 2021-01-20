Budget Session 2021 Fact Sheet: From COVID test for MPs to schedule, all you need to know

Since the Budget Session is here and Parliament is going to meet after a break of three months, read on to find out key details announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Budget Session: The operating hours for Rajya Sabha will be from 9 am to 2 pm. On the other hand, Lok Sabha will function from 4pm to 8pm. (Image: Twitter)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced the schedule for Budget Session of Parliament. Notably, the Winter Session of Parliament was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even the Monsoon Session had a delayed start and early culmination due to the pandemic. The Monsoon Session had begun on September 14 and concluded on September 23, eight days ahead of its schedule.
