Budget Session 2020: Sonia Gandhi leads Congress protest against CAA, NRC in Parliament complex

The MPs wearing the bands were sitting together in one block after giving up their designated seats. (ANI photo)

Top Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi on Friday staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament complex to save the Constitution and express solidarity with those protesting against the Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR.

The Congress MPs in both Houses also attended the joint sitting of Parliament in Central Hall wearing black bands on their arms during the President’s address. The MPs wearing the bands were sitting together in one block after giving up their designated seats. The bands were worn as a mark of protest against the alleged attack on the Constitution of India by the passage of the amended citizenship act by the Modi government.

Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by party leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony and all party MPs from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. They held placards on Save the Constitution and raised anti-government slogans.