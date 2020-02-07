Budget Session 2020: ‘Congress MPs tried to attack me’, claims Harsh Vardhan as ruckus over Rahul Gandhi’s statement stalls Parliament

Harsh Vardhan condemned Rahul Gandhi’s outlandish language he used against PM Narendra Modi, triggering protests from the Congress leaders.

Unruly scenes were witnessed today with members of the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party almost coming to blows in the Lok Sabha. All hell broke loose as BJP MP and Union Health minister rose to condemn the statement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Addressing a poll rally in the capital, Rahul had said that the Prime Minister would be “beaten with sticks”.

Harsh Vardhan condemned the remarks by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, triggering protests from the Congress leaders. “I condemn the outlandish language he used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the minister stated in Lok Sabha.

Chaos ensued in the House as Congress leaders led protests inside the Lok Sabha and stormed the well and raised slogans The Lok Sabha had to be adjourned multiple times amid the din. Harsh Vardhan later claimed that Congress MPs came to his seat in the House and tried to attack him.

The Union minister also chided the former Congress president and said that the language he used against the Prime Minister was unbecoming. “When I condemned Gandhi for his remarks against the prime minister, the Congress MPs came to my seat, tried to attack me and snatched papers from me,” Harsh Vardhan said, adding that the language used by Rahul Gandhi against the Prime Minister was condemnable and unbecoming of a son of a former prime minister. The minister further demanded that Gandhi apologise for his remarks.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, BJP leader Jagdambika Pal claimed that a Congress MP charged towards Health minister Harsh Vardhan as he made his statement. “Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi’s statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy,” Pal said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi also took strong exception to the behaviour displayed by Congress leaders inside the Lok Sabha and linked it to Rahul Gandhi’s statement. “After Rahul Gandhi’s instigation, they thought of showing the ‘danda’ way. This was an attempt to manhandle Dr Harsh Vardhan. This shows the frustration level of Congress and is height of gundaism,” he told ANI.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi described the happenings in Parliament as an attempt by BJP to prevent him from questioning the government on critical issues. He even termed the ruckus inside the Lok Sabha as orchestrated “The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the government. The youth of India can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate,” Rahul said on Twitter.