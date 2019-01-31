Budget Session: PM Modi hopes for constructive debate, says people watching MPs who do not participate

January 31, 2019

Ahead of the onset of the Budget Session of Parliament today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and urged all members to utilise the session for a constructive debate.

pm narendra modi, narendra modi, parliament, budget sessionPM Narendra Modi (File photo: ANI)

Ahead of the onset of the Budget Session of Parliament today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and urged all members to utilise the session for a constructive debate. He added that those who do not take part in the debate face resentment in society.

The PM, while expressing his views before the start of the second leg of the Budget session, said that there is awareness among people, and they watch Parliament sessions with keen interest.

“Small things reach the common man. Those (MPs) who do not have interest in discussions, resentment is generated against them in the society,” he added.

Expressing hope that Members of Parliament would participate in discussions in a constructive manner, Modi said, “I hope legislators will keep these sentiments in mind and will utilise this session and participate in the debates that benefit Parliament, benefit government and people, and make use of the opportunity.”

Pointing out that the government’s motto is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, he hoped that same spirit will be seen in Parliament.”We are looking forward to discussing all issues,” he further said.

All eyes are on the NDA government as it is all set to present the crucial budget tomorrow ahead of the general elections slated to be held in a few months. While Arun Jaitley is unwell, Piyush Goyal who has been given the charge of the Finance ministry will present the budget tomorrow.

 

