Budget 2023 Live: President Droupadi Murmu addresses both Houses of Parliament

Budget Session Live Updates: The Budget session of Parliament began on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden address to both the Houses of Parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties are demanding discussion on a host of issues including the BBC documentary row, the Adani- Hindenburg issue, women’s reservation Bill, price rise, Centre’s alleged bias in revenue sharing, among others. After the President’s address, the Economic Survey 2022-23 will be tabled. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and Aam Aadmi Party will be boycott the President’s address. BRS leader K Keshava Rao AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh have clarified that they and their parties respect the President and the President’s chair but they are boycotting the address to protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Budget Session 2023: President Droupadi Murmu to address Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Parliament’s Central Hall on the first day of a session.

11:10 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: Golden century of Independence, says President Murmu. https://twitter.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1620294781820895233 11:05 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: President Droupadi Murmu address Parliament President Droupadi Murmu address both Houses of Parliament. 10:58 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: President Murmu arrives in Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Parliament. PM Modi, VP Jagdeep Dhankar welcomes President. 10:49 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: Sonia Gandhi arrives in Parliament https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1620290400195072005 10:45 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: President Droupadi Murmu leaves for Parliament President Droupadi Murmu leaves for Parliament. She will address both the Houses of Parliament at 11 AM. 10:42 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: Hopeful all Opposition parties will cooperate “I am hopeful all Opposition parties will cooperate and it will be a fruitful Budget Session,” says PM Modi. 10:40 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: All eyes on India’s Budget, says PM Modi “Our finance minister is a woman. She is bringing the Budget before the country. In these times, all eyes are on India's Budget, including the world.” 10:38 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: Historic moment, says PM Modi “This is a historic moment as this will be the President's maiden address. This is an achievement for women, for the Adivasis.” 10:36 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: PM Modi address media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament. 10:04 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: ‘Stranded at airport, won’t be able to attend’ Due to inclement weather in Srinagar, I've been stranded at the airport in Srinagar. I may fail to join the Presidential address in Parliament today. So I deeply express my regret, I'll communicate this to Speaker also: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (ANI) 09:59 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge will not be able to attend the President’s address https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1620262449294483456 09:57 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023 Live: AAP also to boycott President’s address The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also boycott the address. AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh said, “With all due respect to President Droupadi Murmu, we are boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament as the government has failed on all fronts and has not fulfilled its promises”. 09:43 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: BRS to boycott President’s address BRS leader K Keshava Rao has said his party will boycott the President's address. Rao, who is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said his party is “boycotting in protest against the failure of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance”. 09:42 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: President Droupadi Murmu to address both Houses In her maiden address, President Droupadi Murmu will address members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session. 09:40 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023: Welcome to our live blog! Hello readers, welcome to Financial Express Online live blog. Catch all live updates of Budget Session here.