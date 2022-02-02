Budget 2022: MHA budget sees over 11% hike, police gets largest share of allocation

A bulk of the MHA funds, Rs 1,17,687.99 crore, has been allocated to the Central Police.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has increased the funds allocated to the Ministry of Home Affairs by 11.5 per cent in the Union Budget 2022, with the majority of spending on central police organisations like the CRPF, BSF and for ramping up infrastructure along the international borders. According to the Budget documents, Rs 1,85,776.55 crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Home Affairs. This is nearly Rs 20,000 crore or about 11.5 per cent more than the current fiscal for which its allocation stands at Rs 1,66,546.94 crore.

The budget has emphasised on modernisation of police forces, intelligence gathering apparatus, women safety, cyber security and the decennial census. A bulk of the MHA funds, Rs 1,17,687.99 crore, has been allocated to the Central Police. In the current fiscal, it was given Rs 1,09,266.30 crore. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the Sino-Indian border, got Rs 7461.28 crore in comparison to Rs 6965.02 crore given in the current fiscal. The Special Protection Group (SPG), which protects the Prime Minister, has been allocated Rs 385.95 crore in comparison to Rs 386.50 crore given in 2021-22.

The Budget of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) has also been increased. While the CRPF is mostly responsible for internal security duties and fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, the BSF guards India’s border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Both the forces have their respective contribution in aiding to the internal security of India.

The CRPF has received Rs 29,324.92, up from Rs 27, 307.42 crore given in 2021-22 whereas the BSF has been given Rs 22,718.45 crore as compared to Rs 21,491.14 crore for the fiscal ending March 2022.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been allocated Rs 12201.90 crore, up from Rs 11372.54 crore given in 2021-22. The CISF guards vital installations like nuclear projects, airports and metro networks.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been allocated Rs 7653.73 crore, the Intelligence Bureau Rs 3168.36 crore, the National Security Guard Rs 1293.37 crore, the Assam Rifles Rs 6658.41 crore and the Delhi Police Rs 10096.29 crore. An amount of Rs 200 crore has been set aside for special schemes related to women security, Rs 2744.52 crore for border infrastructure and management, Rs 2754.16 crore for modernisation of police forces, Rs 3659.84 crore for improving police infrastructure, Rs 565.72 crore for the border area development programme and Rs 3676 crore for the Census-related work.