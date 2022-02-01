Budget 2022: Law Ministry gets Rs 1525 crore for new EVMs

The ministry has also been allocated funds for Lok Sabha polls and photo identity cards for voters.

The Law Ministry has been allocated Rs 1,525 crore in the Union Budget 2022-23 to provide funds to Election Commission for purchase of new electronic voting machines and destruction of obsolete voting machines. The ministry has also been allocated funds for Lok Sabha polls and photo identity cards for voters.

Legislative Department in the Union law ministry is the nodal agency to dal with issues related to Election Commission and electoral laws. A sum of Rs 1525 crore has been allocated for providing funds to Election Commission for procurement of ballot units, control units and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial Units (or paper trail machines) and ancillary expenditure on electronic voting machines and destruction of obsolete voting machines. One control unit and at least one ballot unit make for one EVM.

Following a stringent protocol, old EVMs are destroyed under the watch of an expert panel. An EVM has an average life of 15 years. Under the Organs of Election head, a total of Rs 292 crore has been allocated, including Rs 180 crore for Lok Sabha elections and Rs 18 crore for election photo identity cards.

The provision for Lok Sabha elections is for meeting “carry forward liability” in respect of charges for conduct of parliamentary polls. The last Lok Sabha elections were held in 2019. The provision for identity cards for voters is for reimbursement of central government’s share to states and UTs on issuance of photo-identity cards to the voters.