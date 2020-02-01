Budget 2020: Randeep Surjewala mocks Modi government’s ‘Thalinomics’, flags food inflation

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the government should take measures to bring food inflation under control.

The Congress party has mocked the Modi government over its concept of ‘Thalinomics’ that found mention in the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the government is messed up again, adding that food inflation should be brought under control.

“Modinomics + Degree in Entire Political Science = Thalinomics. Reality Check = khalinomics. Because ‘thalinomics’ results in – Inflation 7.3 pc, food inflation 14 pc, gas cylinder Rs 714, cooking oil Rs 135/Kg, pulses Rs 96-110/Kg and petrol Rs 73.27/litre. Messed up again,” Surjewala said in a tweet.

Another Congress leader Rajeev Gowda also took a swipe at the ‘thalinomics’ concept. “Thali will soon be khali (The plate will soon be empty),” he said.

Stating that the ‘thalinomics’ sets the stage for an attack on the poor, he said, “Thalinomics is another obfuscation. The claims of affordable thalis are misleading especially after the NSS consumption survey pointed out how food consumption has reduced, we are facing fears of rising poverty and malnutrition. What we have are shrinking thalis.”

Another Congress leader Gourav Vallabh said the government has missed mentioning key points in the Economic Survey. “Your thalinomics is very good. Thali is getting cheap… I will not talk about skyrocketing prices of onion because Finance Minister doesn’t eat onion. But other food items are becoming costly. The government has not said anything on how food inflation will be brought under control,” he told reporters on Friday.

“There was no mention about unemployment. Unemployment in the country is at a 45-year low, rural consumer spending has gone down, manufacturing and GDP hit six-year low,” he said.

The Economic Survey was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. The survey estimates that post 2015-16, average households have gained close to Rs 11,000 on average per year due to moderation in price in case of vegetarian Thali and a saving of Rs 12,000 on average per year in case of non-vegetarian Thali.

“The Thalinomics captures the Modi government’s relentless efforts to contain inflation to protect the poorest of the poor,” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.