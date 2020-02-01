Budget 2020: Insipid Budget, no clear roadmap for economic revival, says Congress

The Congress party said the government failed to layout a roadmap on addressing the fall in core sector growth.

The Congress party on Saturday expressed disappointment over the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The party said the government failed to layout a roadmap on addressing the fall in core sector growth. “Core sector growth stands at 1.3% in December 2019, despite the significant fall from the same time last year, Budget 2020 has failed to layout a roadmap or plan on how the govt plans to address this serious issue,” the Congress party tweeted from its official handle.

On job creation, the party said Sitharaman didn’t announce measures to create new jobs at a time when the unemployment rate highest in 45 years in the country. “The budget is insipid, lacks stimulus for growth. There is no clear roadmap for job creation,” the party said.

The party also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, saying currently it looks unimaginably.

“Longest Budget speech and most lacklustre. After Acche Din, New India, it appears government also abandoned USD 5 trillion economy target,” the Congress said.

The Budget, the grand old party further said, was full of piecemeal measures, repackaged schemes, jugglery of tax slabs and no real solutions to solve economic crisis.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma too expressed disappointment over the Budget. “Nirmala Sitharaman has failed to explain the budgetary maths. As revenue receipts till November are only 45% of the budget estimates there is a gaping hole. Flowery language and high-sounding words and platitudes are meaningless.”

On doubling farmers’ income, he tweeted: “Finance Minister’s claim of doubling farmers income is hollow and contradicted by factual reality. Agriculture growth has fallen to 2% doubling farmers income will need 11% annual growth. Allocation inadequate assurance lacks sincerity.”

On Sitharaman’s claim inspector raj has ended, Sharma said, “The FM claim on ending Inspector Raj is false and a joke. IT raids have multiplied manifold. Tax terrorism has created panic and fear among business leaders.”