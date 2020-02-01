Budget 2020: Congress hopes for relief to salaried class through tax cuts

Randeep Singh Surjewala hopes Union Budget will provide relief to salaried class, invest in rural India. (File Photo)

India Budget 2020: The Congress party on Saturday hoped that the Union Budget will announce tax cuts to provide some relief to the salaried class. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted that the government should also invest in rural India and deal with farm distress. “Budget 2019 = Consumption crashed, Unemployment soared, Farm distress surged, Incomes declined, Investments slumped, Public spending fell, GDP nosedived! Yet, Modiji gave Corporate Tax Cuts of Rs 1,45,000 crore. Let Budget 2020 give tax cuts to salaried class and invest in rural India,” Surjewala tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too hoped that the Budget for next fiscal fulfills expectations of the common people. Gehlot tweeted that the entire nation is hoping some concrete measures will be announced to revive the economy, to deal will the job crisis and provide relief to farmers. The Congress leader also said that the Modi government should take measures for the revival of small scale industries and generate employment for the unskilled labour force.

“Biggest issue today is job creation for our youth. Industries should be supported for the same. There should be measures for revival of rural economy, by giving money in hands of people in rural India. If farmers, villagers have money, demand will increase, giving a boost to economy,” he tweeted.

“Budget 2020 is the time for NDA government to provide a healing touch to common people and industries, who have been facing hardships since note ban. Hope the budget fulfills expectations of common people and provide relief across sections,” the Rajasthan CM added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2020-21 on February 1. This will be her second Budget. Sitharaman is expected to announce measures to restore economic growth and to set out a clear road map for achieving the ambitious target of USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.