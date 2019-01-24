Budget 2019: Govt’s intent to present ‘regular budget’ questionable, says Congress

Sharma, a former union minister, said for a budget for 12 months, the government must have the same tenure. (IE)

Budget 2019: To reports claiming the Centre was planing to present a “regular budget”, the Congress Thursday said it will be against all norms and established Parliamentary practices. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the government’s intent in doing so is questionable and termed the move a “desperate attempt” to make “grandiose announcement and hoodwink people” in contravention of the Constitution.

“The BJP government’s move to present a regular budget few months before the elections is against all norms, rules and established Parliamentary practices. The term of the government is five years, which ends in May 2019. The government presented five full budgets and can only present a vote on account,” he said.Sharma, a former union minister, said for a budget for 12 months, the government must have the same tenure.

Also read| Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal has a tough ask – containing burgeoning government expenditure in election year



A tenure of three months and a budget for one year is “bizarre and unprecedented”, he said, noting that the budget is followed by the Finance Bill that must be adopted in 75 days.