Buddhist monk meditating under a tree since one month killed by leopard – Here is how this happened

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 6:45 PM

A 35-year-old Buddhist monk was Tuesday killed by a leopard while he was meditating under a tree in Ramdegi forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said Wednesday.

Buddhist monk, Buddhist monk killed by leopard, Maharashtra, Rahul Walke, Tadoba Andhari Tiger ReserveThe deceased was meditating at the spot since the last one month, the official said. (Representational image: IE)

A 35-year-old Buddhist monk was Tuesday killed by a leopard while he was meditating under a tree in Ramdegi forest in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, an official said Wednesday. The monk, identified as Rahul Walke, was attacked by the big cat in the deep forest in the east Maharashtra district, located over 150 kms from here. The deceased was meditating at the spot since the last one month, the official said.

“The incident occurred around 9.30-10 AM yesterday (December 11) when the monk was meditating under a tree deep inside the forest”, Deputy Director, Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (Buffer) Gajendra Narwane told PTI. The tree is located some distance away from a historical Buddhist temple in the forest.

“Two monks used to visit Walke with food since the last one month”, Narwane said. He said forest officials had warned the monks about presence of wild animals around the spot. “But, unfortunately before the monk (Walke) could leave the place, the incident occurred Tuesday,” Narwane said. Walke’s body has been recovered from the spot.

In the wake of the leopard attack, the forest officials have cordoned off the area and are allowing visitors to the historical site, a temple, during stipulated hours only, he said. A solar fencing is put around the temple premises to ward off threat of wild animals, he added.

