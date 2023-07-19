scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

‘No difference between BJP and Congress’: Mayawati says BSP to contest UP, Lok Sabha elections alone

Mayawati said that the intentions and the policies of the governments of BJP and the Congress-led alliances have been the same for the poor, Dalits, tribals, Muslims, and other religious minorities.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati said, "We will contest the election on our own in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana."

A day after an alliance of 26 Opposition parties announced that they will take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA together, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that it will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as well as the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh alone, without any alliance.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said, “We will fight the elections alone. We will contest the election on our own in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana.”

Also Read

In states like Punjab and Haryana, the BSP chief added that the party can come into alliance with regional parties in the two states, adding a condition that the parties cannot have any connection with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Congress-led alliance of Opposition parties.

Also Read

She also accused the Congress of forming an alliance with “like-minded casteist and capitalist parties” to come to power.

Mayawati also said that the intentions and the policies of the governments of BJP and the Congress-led alliances have been the same for the poor, Dalits, tribals, Muslims, and other religious minorities.

“When these parties are voted out from power, then for the sake of vote, they talk in favour of the marginalised communities. For instance, Congress’ ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan, and BJP’s announcement of Rs 20 lakh in the bank accounts of the poor, have only proven to be tall claims,” she said.

Also Read

“It is for this reason that the BSP has maintained a safe distance from the alliance parties in power, as well as the Opposition parties alliance,” the BSP supremo added.

She added that there is no difference when it comes to the saffron party’s “kathni aur karni” and the Congress.

Mayawati also appealed to the weaker and marginalised sections to support the BSP, so that no other alliance can form a strong government, at the Centre or in states.

More Stories on
Mayawati

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 13:43 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS