New Parliament row: BSP, TDP, JD(S) oppose ‘boycott’ decision by 20 Opposition parties

After 20 like-minded Opposition parties announced their decision to “boycott” the inauguration of the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not the President of India, three non-NDA parties – including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Janata Dal (Secular) – have opposed the boycott decision.

The new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

BSP chief Mayawati said that the decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony was “unfair”.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, “Whether it was a Congress government at the Centre in the past or the BJP at present, our party has always supported them on issues related to the country and public interest, rising above party lines. We welcome the inauguration of the new Parliament building in the same context.”

“The boycott call over not getting the new Parliament inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu is unfair. The government constructed it and therefore it has the right to inaugurate it. It is also unfair to link this with tribal women’s dignity and respect. They should have thought of this while fielding a candidate against her instead of electing her unopposed,” she said.

She concluded by saying, “I have received the invitation for the programme dedicated to the country, that is, the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building for which I thank and extend my best wishes. But due to my pre-scheduled engagement regarding the continuous review meetings of the party, I will not be able to attend the function.”

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said that he is attending the inauguration, and said he “can’t bring politics into the matter of the Constitution”.

“I am attending the inauguration… It is the property of the country. It is not anyone’s personal matter… That magnificent building was built with the taxpayers’ money… It is not a BJP or RSS office.”

“I have worked to protect the values of the Constitution. Therefore, I cannot bring politics into the matter of the Constitution,” he said.

Further, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has instructed Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar to represent the party during the inauguration of the new building.

Meanwhile, the Congress has been on it to attack PM Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

In a Twitter post, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Mr Modi, Parliament is the temple of democracy established by the people. The office of the President is the first part of the Parliament.”

“The arrogance of your government has destroyed the parliamentary system. 140 crore Indians want to know what do you want to express by taking away the right of the President of India to inaugurate the Parliament House?,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, 19 Opposition parties, including the Congress, had opposed the move of PM Modi inaugurating the building.

Among the signatories of the statement are: Congress; Trinamool Congress (TMC); DMK; Janata Dal (United); Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Nationalist Congress Party (NCP); Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray); Communist Party of India (Marxist); Samajwadi Party (SP); Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD); Communist Party of India (CPI); Muslim League; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM); National Conference; Kerala Congress (M); Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP); Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK); Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK); and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Separately, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party’s MPs, too, would not attend.