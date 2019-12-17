BSP supremo Mayawati asks Modi government to withdraw amended Citizenship Act

"Such things often happen only when the government in power discriminates against people belonging to one section of society or community for its selfish gains, disregarding the Constitution," the BSP president said.

BSP President Mayawati on Tuesday voiced concern over violent clashes in different parts of the country over the amended Citizenship Act, saying such incidents happen when the government “disregards” the Constitution to serve its selfish interests. She asked the Centre to withdraw CAA in the interest of the country and the Constitution or else it could have a damaging impact.

“The new law totally neglects Muslims and my party does not approve of this. Taking this Act as divisive and unconstitutional we had opposed it in Parliament,” she said.

The BSP president said those who feel that this action of the BJP government is aimed at taking “revenge” for atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan with Muslims of Independent India then it is improper and against humanity. Mayawati also likened the attitude of the present BJP government with that of the Congress during Emergency.



