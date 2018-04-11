BSP-SP to contest Lok Sabha election together? Mulayam Singh Yadav has predictions for alliance in 2019

Mulayan Singh Yadav backs son Akhilesh’s SP-BSP alliance decision

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has dropped hints that the BSP and SP should contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together and make the Bharatiya Janata Party bite the dust. In his first public appearance after the alliance’s win in the Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, Mulayam Singh Yadav has backed his son Akhilesh’s decision to join hands with the BSP. At a rally in Mainpuri on Tuesday where flags of SP and BSP were being waved by the supporters, he said that such an alliance will be very strong for the next general election.

He termed the alliance a ‘very good effort’, adding that it can’t be defeated if the ticket distribution is correct. “With both the parties coming together, no one will be able to stop them in the Lok Sabha election. There is a need to keep it going,” he said as he thanked the BSP for supporting the SP in the bypolls.

Last month, the BSP and SP had jointly contested the Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The SP candidates won both the seats that were held by the BJP. Since then, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP’s Mayawati have been calling for an alliance of opposition parties for 2019 polls to take on the BJP. At many press conferences and public events, Akhilesh has openly said that he is working to secure the alliance for 2019 polls and that it is important for him to make this alliance run. In the recently held Legislative Council, the SP had backed BSP’s candidate but the party failed to send its nominee to the House. Still, Mayawati said that the BSP’s alliance with SP will remain intact.

The last time BSP and SP had come together was in 1993 when the two had formed a government in Uttar Pradesh. But in 1995, Mayawati pulled out of the alliance, thus bringing the Mulayam Singh Yadav government to minority. This had triggered a chain of unpleasant events in the political arena of Uttar Pradesh.

Now it will interesting to see what step the BSP will take in the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Kairana where elections will be held soon. The election here was necessitated by the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh last month.