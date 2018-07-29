BSP – Rs 50,000 cr in 5 years, BJP – Rs 60,000 cr in 1 year: Yogi Adityanath on investment in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who was speaking at the transforming Urban Landscape Summit, said that Bharatiya Janata Party government attracted investments worth Rs 60,000 in the state within a year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday compared the amount of money invested for industrial development under BJP government with erstwhile BSP government led by Mayawati. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who was speaking at the transforming Urban Landscape Summit, said that Bharatiya Janata Party government attracted investments worth Rs 60,000 in the state within a year. “When BSP was in power, Rs 50,000 Cr was invested in 5 years, while the BJP government has invested Rs 60,000 Cr in just 1 year,” Adityanath said, adding more proposals worth Rs 50,000 Cr are in the pipeline will be started soon.

Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh has been successful in attaining a position in top 5 states in the country in terms of ease of doing business. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 81 investment projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh at a mega ground-breaking event. The projects are aimed at giving a big boost to industrialization in the state. Speaking to the news agency Press Trust of India, UP Industrial minister Satish Mahana said these projects have the potentials of creating over two lakh new jobs.

The chief minister said that climate was very favorable for companies to set up their projects in the state. Speaking at the event, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow seat in the Lok Sabha, assured on behalf of the Centre, additional security for the ambitious projects in case of any requirement. “I can give you this assurance as the country’s home minister,” he said.

The mega event witnessed the presence of around 80 leading industrialists, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla group, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani group, Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel group and Sanjeev Puri, MD, ITC, besides top magnates of other major business houses participated in the event, which comes close on the heels of ‘Investors Summit’ in February this year.