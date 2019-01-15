On Mayawati’s Birthday, BSP pitches her as ‘India’s To-be Prime Minister’

(File photo)

On the 63rd birthday of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati not only received warm wishes from her party leaders and newfound alliance partners, but was also declared a candidate for the post of Prime Minister in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Posters with birthday wishes for the party chief have been doing the rounds on social media that show Mayawati being projected as India’s next Prime Minister. Prominent among those in the one tweeted by senior party leader Sudheendra Bhadoria.

On Tuesday, BSP supremo Mayawati made an appeal to the party workers as well as the Samajwadi Party to let bygones be bygones and let go of the differences.

On Saturday, both the BSP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to put a united front against the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

“Let go of the past differences and ensure the victory of all candidates of the SP and the BSP – this will be the ideal birthday gift for me,” Mayawati said at an address to the press, marking her 63rd birthday.

Both major regional players have agreed on a 50-50 seat-sharing deal in which both parties will be contesting 38 seats each. The SP and the BSP will be leaving two seats for the smaller parties out of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

However, neither of them will be contesting in Amethi and Rae Bareli, both of which are represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi respectively, leaving out the Congress party out of their alliance.

READ ALSO | Karnataka crisis deepens: Two independent MLAs withdraw support to Kumaraswamy government

On Saturday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was asked whether Mayawati could be the face of the Prime Ministerial-candidate of the newly-formed alliance. His responded with a cryptic, “You know who is my choice. Uttar Pradesh has given prime ministers in the past and trend will be repeated again”.