BSP leader Jugram Mehndi, driver shot dead in Ambedkar Nagar

Senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Jugram Mehndi and his driver were shot dead by three unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district Monday.

As per the police, three motorcycle-borne assailants indiscriminately fired on Mehndi’s vehicle when he was travelling to the party headquarters in Ambedkar Nagar’s Abkarpur, around 200 km east of Lucknow, Hindustan Times reported. Two passersby were also injured in the firing. Some BSP leaders accompanying Mehndi, security personnel and some supporters sitting behind were able to escape unhurt.

The HT report said that Mehndi’s driver tried to drive ahead but eventually hit the vehicle at a wall. Mehendi and Yadav were taken to the disrict hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The BSP wokers raised slogans against the administration and demanded actions against the killers.

Speaking to the newspaper, Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Mishra said police teams had been formed to catch the assailants. The BSP leader had a criminal history and was allegedly involved in 21 criminal cases which included loot, murder, rioting and dacoity, Kumar said.