scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

BSP expels prominent Muslim leader Imran Masood for ‘anti-party activities’

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in January last year, Masood ended his association with Congress and had joined the Samajwadi Party. He then defected to the BSP in October 2022.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Imran Masood
The party leadership was upset with some of his statements in the media praising top leaders of the Congress. (Photo: Facebook/Imran Masood)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday expelled Imran Masood, a prominent Muslim leader of Western Uttar Pradesh, from the party for alleged anti-party activities and indiscipline, reports The Indian Express.

Reportedly, the party leadership was upset with some of his statements in the media praising top leaders of the Congress. He was not invited to the previous meeting of the UP state unit held last week in Lucknow because of the praise of Congress leaders.

In a statement, BSP Saharanpur district unit president Janeshwar Prasad said Masood, a former independent MLA, was warned on several occasions not to indulge in “anti-party activities and indiscipline”. However, Masood had not mended his ways, and therefore he was expelled.

Also Read
Also Read

Masood later questioned the district unit’s authority to expel him and told reporters in Saharanpur, “I was included in the party by the BSP supremo (Mayawati). How can the district unit president expel me?”

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in January last year, Masood ended his association with Congress and had joined the Samajwadi Party. He then defected to the BSP in October 2022. As soon as he joined the BSP, Mayawati had announced his appointment as party coordinator for the Western UP region unit and was asked to work among Muslims in Uttarakhand.

Imran, nephew of former union minister late Rasheed Masood, was elected MLA from Muzaffarabad seat (Behat seat after delimitation) in Saharanpur district in 2007 state elections. He had also contested the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Saharanpur. He lost both the elections to BJP and BSP respectively.

Also Read

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a video clip had surfaced, in which Masood was seen threatening Narendra Modi, then Prime Minister candidate for the BJP, as he blamed the BJP and the RSS for the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

In March 2014, he was arrested on charges of hate speech after he threatened to “chop” Narendra Modi, who was the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate, “into pieces”. Masood, a Congress candidate from Saharanpur, had made the remarks during an election campaign speech for the Lok Sabha elections that were held in 2014.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 16:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS