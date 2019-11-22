BSP expels Muzaffarnagar district president for anti-party activities

According to a statement issued by the party, Premchand Gautam has been appointed the new district president. (FIle photo PTI)

The BSP has expelled its district president of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Kamal Gautam, for “anti-party” activities. According to a statement issued by the party, Premchand Gautam has been appointed the new district president.

Party leaders said the decision has been taken by its high-command after allegations of “anti-party” activities against Kamal Gautam were found to be true.

(More details are awaited.)