BSP expels Muzaffarnagar district president for anti-party activities

Published: November 22, 2019 9:39:14 AM

According to a statement issued by the party, Premchand Gautam has been appointed the new district president.

The BSP has expelled its district president of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Kamal Gautam, for “anti-party” activities. According to a statement issued by the party, Premchand Gautam has been appointed the new district president.

Party leaders said the decision has been taken by its high-command after allegations of “anti-party” activities against Kamal Gautam were found to be true.

(More details are awaited.)

