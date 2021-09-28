BSP a ‘sarva samaaj’ party, not just for Dalits and minorities: Sudhindra Bhadoria

BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that the party was not just for Dalits and OBCs, but for all castes and communities.

Fourteen years after the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Dalit-Brahmin social engineering earned it an overwhelming majority for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, the party seems to be once again banking on the tried-and-tested formula while eyeing to capitalise on the Brahmin community’s perceived discontent over being sidelined by a ‘pro-Thakur’ Yogi Adityanath-led government.

With less than six months to go for the much-awaited assembly polls, BSP has embarked on a ‘Mission Brahmin’ with party chief Mayawati promising the community that she would work to protect its interests and provide it security, if voted to power for the first time.

“BSP has been a strength for Dalits, exploited, deprived, women and minorities, but apart from this, our motto has always been that we are a party of ‘sarva samaaj’, we are a party of ‘sarvajan hitay sarvajan sukhay’. When Mayawati ji became the chief minister in 2007, people from the ‘Prabuddha’ class voted for us in huge numbers. All castes voted for us, which is why we got the maximum number of votes, both in terms of percentage and seats, and we formed a majority government,” said Bhadoria.

“So, even if we are coming after 10 years and claiming to return to power, all the communities…. have been connected with us,” he added.

The party has taken up the legal battle to secure bail for the 17-year-old widow of slain Brahmin gangster Vikas Dubey’s nephew Amar, who too was shot in an encounter after the Bikru massacre. BSP’s Brahmin face and senior lawyer Satish Mishra will seek the release of Amar’s wife Khushi Dubey, a minor, who is currently lodged at a juvenile centre in Barabanki.

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, recently speaking at The Idea Exchange of The Indian Express, alleged that Brahmins and Dalits are suffering under the current Yogi Adityanath government and said that they want the BSP to come back to power.

The BSP, which finished second to Mulayam Singh Yadav-led SP in 2002 with 98 seats (23.06% votes), made major gains in 2007, by securing 206 seats with 30.43% vote share by eating into 3.11% BJP vote and 3% Congress vote, which were the traditional loyal Brahmin vote of the two parties.

The BSP’s 2007 winning Dalit-Brahmin social engineering, whose foundation was being laid by Satish Chandra Mishra since 2005, was popularised by slogans like ‘Brahmin Shankh Bajayega Haathi Badhta Jaayega’ and ‘Haathi Nahi Ganesh Hain Brahma Vishnu Mahesh Hain’. A long way indeed from Mayawati’s slogan back when she was still evolving as a politician: “Tilak, Tarazu aur Talwar, Inko maaro joote Chaar”!