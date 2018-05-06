​​​
  3. BSF trooper kills three colleagues, commits suicide in Tripura

BSF trooper kills three colleagues, commits suicide in Tripura

BSF Deputy Inspector General Mrityunjaya Kumar told IANS: "Investigation of the incident is on. A detailed report is awaited."

By: | Agartala | Published: May 6, 2018 1:53 PM
BSF trooper, BSF trooper kills colleagues, BSF trooper commits suicide, tripura A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper killed three of his colleagues with his service rifle before committing suicide at a border outpost in Tripura, a police official said on Sunday. (PTI)

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper killed three of his colleagues with his service rifle before committing suicide at a border outpost in Tripura, a police official said on Sunday. “Sishu Pal, after a brief quarrel, opened fire on his colleagues including a head constable before killing himself at the Maguruli border outpost” in Unakoti district, the official said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night. The victims belonged to BSF’s 55 Battalion. BSF Deputy Inspector General Mrityunjaya Kumar told IANS: “Investigation of the incident is on. A detailed report is awaited.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top