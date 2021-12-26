  • MORE MARKET STATS

BSF recovers heroin worth Rs 200 cr in Punjab’s Ferozepur Sector

In the first incident on Sunday, troops attached to 101 Battalion recovered 34 kg heroin concealed in 22 packets near the border outpost Mian Wali Uttar.

The estimated cost of the consignment is pegged at Rs 170 crore in the international market (Representational image)

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday seized 40 kg heroin worth Rs 200 crore in two incidents in Ferozepur Sector, officials said.

The recoveries come a day after over 10 kg of the substance was seized in the same region. In the first incident on Sunday, troops attached to 101 Battalion recovered 34 kg heroin concealed in 22 packets near the border outpost Mian Wali Uttar.

The estimated cost of the consignment is pegged at Rs 170 crore in the international market.

In the second recovery, personnel from 116 Battalion seized six packets of heroin totally weighing 6 Kg worth Rs 30 crore near border outpost Mohammadi Wala.

On Saturday, troops belonging to 136 Battalion had recovered 11 packets of heroin weighing 10.852 kg near Barreke along the Indo-Pakistan border.

