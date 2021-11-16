‘BSF personnel touch women crossing borders inappropriately’: TMC leader Udayan Guha sparks controversy

The West Bengal Assembly today passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction. (Photo: Udayan Guha/Twitter)

TMC MLA Udayan Guha today created a controversy after he alleged that the BSF personnel guarding the border touch women inappropriately in the garb of body search. He made the remarks inside the West Bengal assembly and it led to unruly scenes inside the house. Guha made the remarks during the discussion on a resolution against the Centre’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction.

“A child living in a border area can never be patriotic if he witnesses his mother being inappropriately touched under the garb of body search by the BSF,” Guha said. BJP MLAs opposed the remark and demanded that it be expunged. Speaker Biman Banerjee, however, refrained from expunging Guha’s comment.

A senior BSF officer told ANI that the central agency is a professional force that has always performed the mandated duties by adhering to the rules & regulations. “BSF Mahila Praharis are the ones who do frisking of females. The allegations of inappropriately touching women by BSF personnel are utterly baseless,” he said.

The West Bengal Assembly today passed a resolution against the Centre’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction. The BJP has opposed the resolution. The Centre had increased BSF’s jurisdiction to 50 km from 15 km from the international border in Assam, Punjab and West Bengal. The BSF can now undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch in these states. Last week, Punjab had become the first state to pass a resolution against the Central government’s order and West Bengal is second stated to join the list. Assam, ruled by the BJP, had welcomed the move.

The resolution was moved by West Bengal parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee under Rule 169 of the Procedures of Conduct of Business of the House. The resolution was passed with 112 voting in favour of it and 63 opposing it.