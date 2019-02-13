BSF, Pakistan Rangers hold flag meeting along International Border in Jammu

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 12:33 AM

The BSF delegation comprising 16 officers was led by P S Dhiman, DIG BSF, Jammu Sector. Brig Amjad Mehmud, Sector Commander Chenab Rangers, Sialkot, Punjab, led the Pakistani delegation comprising 14 officers.

The BSF and the Pakistan Rangers Tuesday held a flag meeting along the International Border (IB) here and vowed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the IB.
On the request of the Pakistan Rangers, the sector commander-level meeting was held on the IB in Suchetgarh area of Jammu, a BSF spokesman said. The BSF delegation comprising 16 officers was led by P S Dhiman, DIG BSF, Jammu Sector. Brig Amjad Mehmud, Sector Commander Chenab Rangers, Sialkot, Punjab, led the Pakistani delegation comprising 14 officers. It was the first sector commander-level meeting between the two border guarding forces after tension prevailed along the IB in Jammu last month.

During the meeting, commanders of both the forces, inter alia, discussed various issues, including cross-border firing, presence of suspects in border areas and other routine issues related to border management, the spokesperson said. It was decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve petty matters, he said.

The meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere, and both sides agreed to expeditiously implement the decisions taken in the earlier meeting and reiterated their commitment to maintain peace and tranquillity. Incidents of cross-border firing or ceasefire violations saw a surge in 2018 and continued unabated this year, with 219 such cases reported up to January 31, meaning an average of seven incidents per day.

