BSF nabs man under suspicious circumstances from India-Pakistan border in Punjab

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 12:35 PM

A 21-year-old man has been apprehended by the BSF from Firozpur area of Punjab after his movement along the India-Pakistan border in the state raised suspicion, officials said Friday.

A mobile phone recovered from Mohd Shahrukh, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, had some “suspicious numbers” stored in it. He was selling bed sheets on a bike in the border area, a senior official said.

The man had an Aadhaar card. Since his answers during questioning were incoherent, Mohd Shahrukh was handed over to police for further interrogation and probe, he said.

The police is probing if the man was indulging in any suspicious activity or spying in the area as a high alert has been sounded in the border areas along Pakistan in the wake of the heightened tension between the two neighbours.

