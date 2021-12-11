BSF jurisdiction row: Punjab moves Supreme Court against Centre’s order, alleges ‘encroachment’ of state’s powers

The suit has been filed under Section 131 of the Constitution, under which the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction to deal with any dispute between the Centre and a state.

The Punjab government on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s move to extend BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km in border states of Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

The suit has been filed under Section 131 of the Constitution, under which the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction to deal with any dispute between the Centre and a state. The suit was listed on Friday before the Registrar, who issued a notice to the Centre through the Attorney General, asking for a reply to be filed in 28 days after which the matter will be listed.

The state government, in its plea, has contended that the effect of the notification dated October 11, 2021, is that “it amounts to encroachment upon the powers and the role of the plaintiff-state of Punjab by the Centre, inasmuch as more than 80 per cent of the border districts, all the major towns and cities including all the district headquarters of Punjab fell within 50 km area from the Indo-Pakistan international border”.

The plea has further alleged that the Centre did not consult the state government before issuing the order.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the state government saying that “the fight to retain the principles embodied in the constitution to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states has begun.”

The Centre had in October amended the BSF Act to authorise the border guarding force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

The Charanjit Singh Channi-led state government had last month adopted a resolution against the Centre’s move and sought its withdrawal while terming it an “insult” to the state police. While West Bengal government objected against the move, it said will not challenge the decision. On the other hand, the extension of BSF’s powers was welcomed by the Assam government.