BSF jurisdiction row: Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre’s order, terms it an insult to state police

Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF to a 50 km belt along the international border in the State, said CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Punjab Assembly today adopted a resolution against the Centre’s order extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force from 15 km to 50 km. Terming the order an insult to the state police, the resolution passed by the state assembly also sought its withdrawal. The resolution rejecting the Centre’s order was passed unanimously earlier today as the two BJP MLAs were not present in the house. The resolution was moved by Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa during a special session of the Legislative Assembly.

Calling the Centre’s order an attack on the federal structure, Randhawa said that the House members should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

“Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against Centre’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF to a 50 km belt along the international border in the State. We are committed to protecting Punjab and if required, we will approach Supreme Court in this matter,” said CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Centre had amended the BSF Act last month to authorise the security forces to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, Assam and West Bengal.

According to the PTI, the resolution stated, “Punjab police is a unique patriotic force which has contributed immensely in maintaining the unity and integrity of the country. As per the Constitution of India, maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government and for this purpose, the Government of Punjab is fully competent….The decision of extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km by the Union Government is an expression of distrust towards the state Police and people of Punjab. This is their insult too.”

The resolution also said that the law and order situation in Punjab is totally under control and the central government should have consulted the state before taking such a major decision.