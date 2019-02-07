BSF arrests two Pakistani fishermen in Gujarat’s Kutch near Indo-Pak border

The duo allegedly entered the Indian territory in their boat to catch fish. (Representational photo/Reuters))

The Border Security Force (BSF) Wednesday apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and seized their boat in the creek area of Kutch district near the Indo-Pak border for allegedly entering the Indian territory, officials said.

The apprehension was a result of a “special operation” by the BSF in Vainwari creek using speed boats, an official release said.

The apprehended Pak fishermen have been identified as Suganjo Usman (35) and Rajan Laden (15), both residents of Chhach village of Sindh province of the neighbouring country, the BSF release added.

The duo allegedly entered the Indian territory in their boat to catch fish.

A BSF patrol team had last month found an abandoned Pak fishing boat from the same creek.

Several abandoned boats as well as Pakistani fishermen had been caught in the past while fishing in the Indian side of the the creek area.

Given the sensitive nature of the area, even Indian fishermen are barred from catching fish in the creek. However, Pakistani fishermen often venture into Indian waters to catch fish, especially prawns, and then sail off to their side.