BSE Odisha class 10 results: 58-year-old BJP leader clears matric exam with son, eyes 2019 Lok Sabha polls

BSE Odisha 10th results were declared on May 7!

BSE Odisha 10th results: Arun Kumar Bej, a 58-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Odisha, cleared his Class 10 board examination along with his 30-year-old son on Monday. Having achieved what he sees as a major educational milestone, Bej, who had to leave studies after his father passed away when he was in class 7, now eyes the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls. According to a Hindustan Times report, Bej said that now he can proudly fill the educational column on the form if he is able to get the party ticket during the 2019 assembly polls.

The father-son duo who hail from the Balasore district of Odisha cleared the matric examination from an open school, and that too with the same marks.

According to the report, Bej said that he was unable to continue his studies when his father passed away and his younger son Kumar Biswajit Bej left studies after his flunked his matric examination, a few years ago. The two were the only members in Bej’s family who were non matriculates. Bother the father and the son scored a total of 342 marks, i.e more than 60 per cent marks in the Class 10 board examination.

Bej said that even though his education did not stop him from entering the political arena, he decided to appear for the exam as it was something that he had resented for a long time. He said that his daughter, elder son, daughter-in-law and son-in-law were all educated, but the lack of education was always a point of discussion at his home. Bej added that he felt guilty when he had to leave the education column empty in the 2014 election affidavit.

While talking about how he got back on track, Bej said that since last year he and his son would go to the nearby school every Sunday and attend the open school programme. Now, since he has passed his class 10 exams, Bej now wants to enrol for higher education in IGNOU. He said that he may lose the polls, but no longer wants to be a man who has no educational achievement.