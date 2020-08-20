BS Yediyurappa’s rivals within BJP using Bengaluru riots to topple him: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (file pic)

The opposition Congress has alleged factionalism within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that rivals of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in the BJP are using the recent violence in Bengaluru to topple his position.

“BJP is clearly divided into 2 factions. One that is closer to RSS is trying to take the advantage of Kaval Byrasandra incident to topple BSY’s position,” former CM Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Siddaramaiah’s tweet comes amidst a blamegame between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress over Bengaluru violence that claimed four lives.

BJP leader and state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that internal differences among Congress leaders and SDPI are behind the violence while the Congress has accused the BJP of failing on the law and order front.

BJP’s Karnataka unit president Naleen Kumar Kateel said that the Congress was behind the violence and spreading hatred in the society because of its vote bank politics.

“When the home of a Dalit Congress MLA has been attacked by a group of goondas from the minority community, Congress leaders, instead of standing up for their own MLA, are speaking in favour of the minority community to protect their vote bank. This shows how much regard they have for social justice,” he said.

A violent protest had rocked the easterm part of Bengaluru on August 11 night over a derogatory post on Facebook which was allegedly shared by Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s nephew P Naveen Kumar. The mob attacked Murthy’s residence, vandalised the DJ Halli police station and torched over 250 vehicles. Three youths were killed in police firing during the violence and a fourth died three days later from a non-bullet injury.

According to the government, the mob comprised several Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) supporters. The SDPI is a political front of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Siddaramaiah refuted the acquisitions of his party’s involvement in the violence. He demanded that investigation should start from the failure of the intelligence department.

“If this incident, according to BJP is pre-planned then why did this not come to the notice of the intelligence department? What was the reason for the delay in filing a case against Naveen?” Siddaramaiah asked.

“If SDPI is involved, let them be punished. BJP leaders are using SDPI as a pawn for political reasons to divide Muslim votes… Instead of identifying the actual culprits, BJP leaders are more interested in targeting the Congress party. They see politics in all crises,” he added.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday questioned Murthy for over four hours over the social media post which was allegedly shared by his nephew. According to the MLA’s claim, his nephew Naveen Kumar is estranged from him.