BS Yediyurappa on sticky wicket? Karnataka BJP in-charge meets ministers amid open dissent, talks of leadership change

An internal turmoil appears to have gripped the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka amid a growing rebellion against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. As many as 50 to 60 MLAs are believed to have voiced their support in favour of a change in leadership. Sensing the impending revolt, BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra have met Lingayat seers to rally their support in favour of the CM. However, the party leadership is weighing on the situation and has asked state in-charge Arun Singh to meet senior ministers. Singh is meeting state ministers Umesh Katti, KC Narayana Gowda, Shashikala Jolle and Kota Srinivas Poojary in Bengaluru today amid reports of a possible change in leadership.

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath today came out openly expressing the need for change in leadership saying that the public opinion about the party is not good. “Public opinion about the government and the party is negative. It’s not good. Given Mr Yediyurappa’s age and health, he’s not in spirit to run the government as CM. Under his guidance, the party should accommodate someone else in his place,” said Vishwanath after meeting Arun Singh. The MLC claimed that interventions by BSY’s family in administration is getting worse.

BS Yediyurappa is 78 years old and is already in the bracket of the BJP’s Marg Darshak Mandal which consists of leaders above 75 years of age.

Vishwanath also levelled serious allegations against BSY’s son Vijayendra. “BY Vijayendra and his friends were saying that we are collecting money and it goes to Delhi. Bad propaganda is being spread here. I told the General Secy (Arun Singh) too. In the Irrigation Department, a tender of Rs 20,000 crore is set without clearance or resolution of Irrigation Board,” said Vishwanath.

Reports claim that BSY wants to complete this term besides looking to suitably accommodate his son BYV.

Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu who also met Arjun Singh and alleged a Congress hand behind the conspiracy to dethrone BSY. “We had discussions with Arun Singh. Congress is doing political conspiracy as Siddaramaiah wants to become Chief Minister. But he doesn’t know there’s ‘Kattappa’ behind him. Arun Singh said our CM is Yediyurappa,” said B Sriramulu, adding that AH Vishwanath made the remarks in his personal capacity.