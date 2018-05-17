‘BS Yeddyurappa will be CM for a day’: Karnataka government formation triggers sharp reactions from Opposition

BS Yeddyurappa (ANI)

Reactions have poured in from across the political spectrum hours after Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka. While some supported the move, some questioned Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite the BJP, which emerged as the single largest to form the government over the post-poll alliance stitched between the Congress and the janata Dal (Secular). BJP has 15 days to prove majority on the floor of the House.

May 15 saw a rollercoaster ride as Karnataka polls were being declared. While BJP appeared to easily surpass the halfway mark, he eventually had to content himself with 104 seats. Congress, the second largest party, with 78 seats decided to support JD(S) (37 seats) to stake claim to form the government. Congress had hoped to do a Goa, in which BJP managed to form the government along with other parties and independents, despite Congress being single largest party. The post-poll alliance of Congress and JD(S) even appointed HD Kumaraswamy as its chef ministerial candidate.

As the alliance waited for the Governor’s invitation to form the government, the Governor on Wednesday evening invited the BJP, the single largest party, to form government on Thursday morning. The alliance then decided to move the Supreme Court late last night. As the top court denied staying Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in as CM, and the new government was sworn in today morning, Congress and JD(S) leaders sat on a dharna near the state Assembly.

Here is how a number of political leaders and legal experts have comments on governor’s decision:

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav: “We would be holding a 1-day dharna tomorrow against the murder of democracy in Karnataka. We also request the Bihar Governor to dissolve the state government & like in Karnataka invite the single largest party, which in Bihar is the RJD.”

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala: “BS Yeddyurappa is going to be the CM for a day, half of which has already gone by.”

Congress leader Yatish Naik: “In 2017, we won 17 seats & were single largest party & continue to be but Governor chose to invite the BJP which had 13 seats. In Karnataka, Governor invited BJP as they are the single largest party. So, we appeal to Governor to invite us to form government.”

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh: “The Governor is going against the Constitution.The role of Governor is being dictated by the government. He was a RSS member and a Cabinet Minister under Modi Saheb in Gujarat. It is obvious that he will listen to the Centre.”

DMK working president MK Stalin: “All of us saw how PM Modi misused the office of Governor in Tamil Nadu. The same has been done in Karnataka. This is totally against democracy and rule of law. We condemn it.”

BSP supremo Mayawati: “It is a conspiracy to destroy the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, since they (BJP) came to power they have been misusing government machinery, thereby attacking democracy.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi: “Today Constitution is being attacked. In Karnataka on one side there are MLAs standing and on the other side the Governor. JDS has said its MLAs have been offered Rs 100 crore each.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut: “BS Yeddyurappa has taken the oath but it’s difficult to prove majority. Governor should have called those who had maximum numbers. When this happens people say, loktantra ki hatya ho gayi, lekin jab desh mein loktantra bacha hi nahi hai toh hatya kiski hogi.”

BJP leader Ananth Kumar: “BS Yeddyurappa has become Karnataka CM third time. I have confidence that he will provide a stable and responsible govt. It is unfortunate that Congress being an old age party is indulging in nefarious activities, they should work as a constructive opposition party.”