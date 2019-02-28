BS Yeddyurappa after India’s air strikes: Fresh Modi wave will help BJP win 22 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa (File)

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has said India’s air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in Karnataka in the coming Lok Sabha elections, the results of which are most likely announced till May 2019.

“The atmosphere….day by day the wind is increasingly blowing in favour of BJP. Yesterday’s action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls,” Yeddyurappa told the media on Wednesday. “It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka),” news agency PTI quoted the former Karnataka CM as saying.

At present, BJP holds 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Congress 10 and JD(S) 2. In the current Karnataka Assembly, Congress holds 80 seats in alliance with 37 seats of JD(S) and one seat of BSP. The ruling alliance Congress and JD(S), who have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls together have begin discussions about seat sharing.

Yeddyurappa’s comments have drawn flak with Congress accusing the BJP of politicising the air strikes. Congress party leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said on Twitter, “Shocking and disgusting to understand #BJPsPlot4Vote. It is unfortunate that @BJP4India is calculating electoral gains even before the dust has settled. No patriot shall derive such sadistic gains over soldiers’ death, only a anti-nationalist can. What will RSS say about this?”

Shocking & disgusting to understand #BJPsPlot4Vote. It is unfortunate that @BJP4India is calculating electoral gains even before the dust has settled. No patriot shall derive such sadistic gains over soldiers' death, only a anti-nationalist can.

What will RSS say about this? pic.twitter.com/w6wAhAg6gv — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 28, 2019

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter and said, “On 27th Feb. B S Yeddyurappa at Chitradurga In a public function said: “The Indian Armed Forces proved their mettle by destroying the terrorists’ hideouts. The impact of this strike will help BJP win more than 22 seats in the state ” Is this patriotism or crass politics?”

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi also wrote on Twitter, “What a silly, cheap, blatantly political and ridiculous statement by a former CM, frustrated at not getting CMship again, constantly destabilising elected govt and worst insult 2 our armed forces.also lets BJP cat out of bag.(sic)”

In a tweet, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote, “Dear Modiji/ Jaitleyji, Any more questions on politicisation? Regards, 132 Crore Indians.”

Yeddyurappa’s remarks also received condemnation from CPI(M). “Shocking & Shameful that in this time of grave National Crisis, BJP Leader Yeddyurappa says #airstrikes will help BJP win 22 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Will ruling party leaders stop thinking about their reelection plans and focus on the country for once?” the party said. The BJP leader’s remarks came even as the Opposition raised concerns over the politicisation of attacks by the BJP. The government has dismissed these claims.

India conducted a major pre-emptive strike on a JeM training camp, killing a very large number of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. The action was taken in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror strikes in decades in Jammu and Kashmir.