Video: Swami Agnivesh allegedly assaulted by BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Jharkhand; CM orders probe

Activist Swami Agnivesh was thrashed, allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Jharkhand’s Pakur, earlier today. (ANI)

Social activist Swami Agnivesh was assaulted by a fringe mob in Pakur district of Jharkhand on Tuesday. Reports said the mob allegedly consisted of BJP Yuva Morcha activists. They also raised slogans of ‘Swami go back’. Later, the youths, who were protesting against Swami’s visit, sat on a dharna on the main road in Pakur, alleging the social activist had visited the district to incite the tribals on the directions of Christian missionaries and Pakistan.

“When I left from there, they suddenly attacked and hurled abuses at me. I want that they be identified from CCTV footage and video available with media & action be taken against them: Swami Agnivesh on being thrashed in Jharkhand’s Pakur allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers,” Agnivesh told ANI.

“There was no police personnel present there. Even when I repeatedly called SP and DM they didn’t turn up. I was told that ABVP and BJP Yuva Morcha workers want to protest. I told them there’s no need to protest, they can come in & talk. No one came in at that time,” the activist added.

Police said the 78-year-old activist was attacked when he was going to participate in the 195th Damin Mahotsav at Littpara. The incident occurred just when he stepped out of his hotel.

Reports say that the attackers first shouted slogans and showed black flags and later thrashed Agnivesh even as he fell on the ground and his aides did their best to protect him.

Jharkhand police have detained 20 of the attackers, which chief minister Raghubar Das has ordered a probe into the incident.

Swami Agnivesh had been attacked in past also. In 2011, the activist was slapped by a Mahant during his visit to Gujarat along with anti-corruption bill crusaders Anna Hazare. Agnivesh was slapped apparently over his then remarks on the Amarnath Yatra. On the sidelines of a peace conference in Srinagar, Agnivesh had allegedly claimed that the ice lingam of Amarnath was “artificially made” and the annual “Amarnath Yatra” was a religious deception.

Jharkhand has been in the news recently following the arrest of a nun and a worker of a care home of Missionary of Charity in Ranchi over baby-selling charges.